Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) Receives €212.85 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €212.85 ($250.41).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Independent Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €239.00 ($281.18) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of FRA:ALV traded down €2.35 ($2.76) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €207.65 ($244.29). The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,281 shares. Allianz SE has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €196.95 and its 200-day moving average is €186.33.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

