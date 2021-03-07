Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Short Interest Update

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the January 28th total of 898,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:AAU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.64. 1,596,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,717,973. The firm has a market cap of $77.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Almaden Minerals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 85,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Almaden Minerals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Almaden Minerals from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

