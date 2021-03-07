American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Get American International Group alerts:

In other American International Group news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $46.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American International Group has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.