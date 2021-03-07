Analysts Anticipate Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vistra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Vistra posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vistra will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vistra.

VST has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 17,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 81,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 62,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,210 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 24.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 18,484 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,076,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 64,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,587,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32. Vistra has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Vistra’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

