Analysts Expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to Announce $1.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. ASGN reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.46 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on ASGN. Truist raised their price objective on ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASGN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other ASGN news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,334.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $97,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,621.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,479 shares of company stock worth $1,566,144 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

ASGN traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,444. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. ASGN has a twelve month low of $29.04 and a twelve month high of $100.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

