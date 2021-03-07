Analysts Set Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target at $241.91

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.91.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total transaction of $6,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,521,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.39, for a total transaction of $967,211.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,206,683.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,334 shares of company stock valued at $59,616,796 over the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Teladoc Health by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC opened at $189.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.65 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

