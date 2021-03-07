Andesa Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,298 shares during the quarter. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF comprises about 2.0% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 31,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:DIVO opened at $33.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.82. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $30.79.

