Andesa Financial Management Inc. Sells 9,466 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,466 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 1.3% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Chubb by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Chubb by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in Chubb by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $171.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.83. The firm has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $172.54.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,157,815. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

