Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.24. Annaly Capital Management posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,512,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,459,104. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

