Annapolis Financial Services LLC Invests $31,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 33.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth approximately $556,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 9.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1,145.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 281,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 259,159 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,194.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,305 shares of company stock worth $4,725,348 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average is $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.