Annapolis Financial Services LLC Invests $38,000 in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1,633.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TM stock opened at $148.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.24 and its 200-day moving average is $141.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $207.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $108.01 and a twelve month high of $163.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

