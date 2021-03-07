Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF makes up about 31.6% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF were worth $44,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ARCM stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.33.

