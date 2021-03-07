Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Höegh LNG Partners were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMLP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Höegh LNG Partners LP has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $528.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

HMLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Höegh LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

