Athos Capital Ltd Acquires 2,254,287 Shares of SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA)

Athos Capital Ltd grew its position in SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) by 3,198.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,324,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254,287 shares during the quarter. SINA makes up approximately 27.1% of Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings in SINA were worth $98,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SINA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of SINA by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SINA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SINA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SINA by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in SINA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Get SINA alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SINA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

SINA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.15. 262,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,635. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average of $42.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SINA Co. has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $45.68.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA).

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.