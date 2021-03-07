Athos Capital Ltd Buys 63,322 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Athos Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 7,449.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,322 shares during the quarter. NetEase comprises approximately 1.7% of Athos Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 16.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ NTES traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.26. 2,453,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,537. The company has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 26.28%.

NTES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.98.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

