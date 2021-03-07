Athos Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 200,964 Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)

Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000. Crescent Acquisition accounts for about 0.6% of Athos Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,612,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition by 1,472.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 276,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 258,927 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 211,824 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,436,000.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $159,150.

Shares of CRSA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,075. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.39. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Crescent Acquisition Profile

Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

