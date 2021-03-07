Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAWW. Wolfe Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, CMO Michael Steen sold 39,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,708,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,240 shares in the company, valued at $958,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,825 shares of company stock worth $4,878,064. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.65. The company had a trading volume of 518,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,034. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.34. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

