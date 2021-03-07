bAlpha (BALPHA) Achieves Market Cap of $10.04 Million

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for about $10,048.40 or 0.19900805 BTC on popular exchanges. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $10.04 million and $80.17 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, bAlpha has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.34 or 0.00470052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00069246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00077584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00082267 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00051988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.31 or 0.00464052 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha’s total supply is 999 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

