Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives $109.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.94.

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush raised Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY traded up $4.61 on Friday, hitting $102.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,128,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,595. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.04. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. Analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,655 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.