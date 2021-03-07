Bitball Treasure (BTRS) One Day Volume Hits $364,197.00

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for $108.66 or 0.00213881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $48.90 million and $364,197.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

