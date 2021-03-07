Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on BDNNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

BDNNY stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.37. The company had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.93.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.