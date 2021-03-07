Brighton Jones LLC Invests $360,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,514 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $256.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $264.11.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.96.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

