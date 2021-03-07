Brokerages Anticipate Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to Announce -$0.64 EPS

Equities analysts expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to announce ($0.64) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.42) to ($3.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Freeline Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FRLN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of FRLN traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $13.68. 2,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,620. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $21.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

