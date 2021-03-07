Brokerages Anticipate Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Olin reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 182.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Olin.

Several brokerages have commented on OLN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Olin from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their target price on Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Olin from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Olin from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

OLN traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.14. 1,311,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $33.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Olin by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

