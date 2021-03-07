Brokerages Expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.13. Myers Industries posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Myers Industries.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MYE shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 325.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,053,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,173,000 after purchasing an additional 418,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYE traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,219. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $796.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myers Industries (MYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.