Brokerages Set Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Price Target at $101.35

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on A shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $10,071,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 373,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,306,000 after purchasing an additional 81,434 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 43,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,670,000 after purchasing an additional 650,712 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $116.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.43. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $136.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.