Brokerages Set Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) PT at $158.79

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.79.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Raymond James increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,429 shares of company stock worth $19,569,387. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $141.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.29 and its 200-day moving average is $140.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a PE ratio of -784.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

