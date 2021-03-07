Brokerages Set Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Price Target at $8.67

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2021

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 370.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Saddle Point Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIND traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,063. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market cap of $966.58 million, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.66.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit