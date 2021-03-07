Brokerages Set Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Price Target at $8.67

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 370.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Saddle Point Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIND traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,063. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market cap of $966.58 million, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.66.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

