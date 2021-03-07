Brokerages Set Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) PT at $47.00

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REXR. TheStreet lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

REXR stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $47.59. 519,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,867. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 82.05, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JLP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 242,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,899,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,390,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,073,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $2,456,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 70,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

