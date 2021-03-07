Brokerages Set Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) PT at $29.50

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $28.50 to $26.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Torex Gold Resources stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 22,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,226. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

