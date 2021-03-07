Brokerages Set Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) PT at $29.50

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $28.50 to $26.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Torex Gold Resources stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 22,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,226. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

