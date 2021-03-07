Brokerages Set W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Price Target at $64.63

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.63.

GRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. CL King increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:GRA traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $60.35. 260,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,778. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $51.58.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.18 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 30.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRA. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $516,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

