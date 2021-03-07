Brokerages Set Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Target Price at €120.00

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €120.00 ($141.18).

Several research firms recently commented on WCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Baader Bank set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock traded down €2.45 ($2.88) on Friday, hitting €107.85 ($126.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 52-week high of €131.55 ($154.76). The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €117.50 and a 200-day moving average price of €100.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.46.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

