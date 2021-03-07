Brokerages Set WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Price Target at $94.45

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.09.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on WEC shares. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday.
Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $84.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.20. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WEC Energy Group Company Profile
WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.
