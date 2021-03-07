Brown Financial Advisory Takes $1.37 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brown Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Brown Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.71. 53,204,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,272,779. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $230.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

