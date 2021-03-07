Brown Financial Advisory Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Brown Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.2% of Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $355,818,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444,452 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 426.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $81,560,000.

BSV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,661,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,544. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.86. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

