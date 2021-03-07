Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Update

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the January 28th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

CFWFF stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $23.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from $5.65 to $5.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.08.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

