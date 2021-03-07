Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2021

Analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of CPRX stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,292. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $365.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $5.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,744,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,866,000 after purchasing an additional 274,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,632,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,668,000 after purchasing an additional 955,751 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,405,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 620,239 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $5,845,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 916,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 533,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit