Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of CPRX stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,292. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $365.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $5.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,744,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,866,000 after purchasing an additional 274,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,632,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,668,000 after purchasing an additional 955,751 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,405,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 620,239 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $5,845,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 916,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 533,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

