Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.69 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will report $7.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.38 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported sales of $6.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year sales of $32.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $32.06 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $29.59 million, with estimates ranging from $29.17 million to $30.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CHMI. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,858 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 181,349 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 263,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 163,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 831.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 92,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,129 shares during the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHMI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 176,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,273. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $171.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.14. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.