Chiliz (CHZ) Trading 168.5% Higher Over Last Week

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 168.5% against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $764.26 million and $967.29 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00057951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.79 or 0.00797446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00008738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00026788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00060512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00030198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00042796 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,442,094,892 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

