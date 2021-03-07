Cigna Co. (CI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on March 25th

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Cigna has a payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cigna to earn $20.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

NYSE CI opened at $230.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.57. Cigna has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $232.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total transaction of $2,843,493.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,079 shares in the company, valued at $11,401,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,206 shares of company stock worth $39,603,967 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

