Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Citigroup by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.79.

NYSE:C traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.23. 25,406,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,506,914. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.