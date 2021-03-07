Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €44.69 ($52.58).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group set a €47.50 ($55.88) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.40 ($48.71) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock traded up €0.08 ($0.09) on Friday, hitting €46.33 ($54.51). 1,480,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €42.79 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.42. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1-year low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a 1-year high of €52.40 ($61.65).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.