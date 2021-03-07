Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.23 Million

Brokerages expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to post $93.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.00 million and the lowest is $92.45 million. Computer Task Group reported sales of $86.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year sales of $380.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $376.20 million to $384.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $401.61 million, with estimates ranging from $393.71 million to $409.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Computer Task Group.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $8.56. 49,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Sullivan acquired 10,000 shares of Computer Task Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTG. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.