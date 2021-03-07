Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,701,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,900,000 after purchasing an additional 503,608 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,749,000 after purchasing an additional 245,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,846,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,322,000 after purchasing an additional 579,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,531,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,763. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

