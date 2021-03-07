Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 134.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,337 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $7,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 250.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.50. 1,357,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average of $44.68. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WWE shares. Barclays started coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

