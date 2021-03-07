Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Trims Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 955,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,817 shares during the quarter. PagSeguro Digital makes up approximately 1.7% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $54,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

PAGS traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,643,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,170. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.98 and a beta of 1.64. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.29.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

