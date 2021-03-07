Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,164 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.2% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Starbucks worth $76,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 153,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $958,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 22,396 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,262,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 33,035 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens raised their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.26.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,559,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,353. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $110.47. The firm has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a PE ratio of 136.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.67.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

