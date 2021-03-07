Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.4% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $26,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,703,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 44,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter.

VBR traded up $4.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.41. The company had a trading volume of 793,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,359. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.28. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $163.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

