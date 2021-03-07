Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,115 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,257,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,630,000 after buying an additional 24,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.18. The company had a trading volume of 26,647,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,184,826. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

