Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 5,493 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,493 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $16,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,726,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,006,000 after acquiring an additional 934,200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,960,000 after purchasing an additional 362,151 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,965,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,983,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,370,000 after purchasing an additional 292,492 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,993,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,873,000 after purchasing an additional 247,331 shares during the period.

VLUE traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427,474 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.80. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

